WATERLOO -- Jannie Mae Smith, 87, of Waterloo, died at home Tuesday, March 5; services 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, at Union Missionary Baptist Church, with burial in Fairview Cemetery; visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, and at the church for an hour before services Monday; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgraurp.com.

