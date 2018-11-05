Try 1 month for 99¢
ALLISON -- Janis Marie Miller, 85, of Allison, died Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 7, at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison. Visitation will be from 5. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 6, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Allison. Burial will take place in the Allison Cemetery.

Janis Miller
