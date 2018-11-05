ALLISON -- Janis Marie Miller, 85, of Allison, died Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 7, at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison. Visitation will be from 5. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 6, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Allison. Burial will take place in the Allison Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.