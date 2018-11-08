Try 1 month for 99¢
WAVERLY -- Janis Loraine Kaiser, 81, of rural Waverly, died at home Tuesday, Nov. 6; memorial services 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School, with burial of cremains in Harlington Cemetery, both in Waverly; visitation will be for an hour before services at the church; memorials may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Schools; Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, 352-1187; condolences at www.kaisercorson.com

