SUMNER -- Janice Vorthmann, 70, of Sumner, died Thursday, Dec. 20, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner; services 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 28, at St. Paul Lutheran Congregation, Tripoli, with burial in St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, Sumner; visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, (563) 578-3451, and for one hour before services at the church on Friday; memorials in lieu of flowers and statuary may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Congregation in Tripoli or to Lutherans for life; condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Service Notice: Janice Vorthmann
