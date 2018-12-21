Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

READLYN -- Janette Jean Wolff, 84, of Readlyn, died Thursday, Dec. 20, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly; services 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Readlyn; visitation 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the church; memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to the church; condolences at www.kaisercorson.com; Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Readlyn, 279-3551.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Janette J. Wolff
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments