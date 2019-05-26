{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Janet "Jan" L. Buchan, 77, of Waterloo, died at home Saturday, May 18; services 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138, with private burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery; visitation 1 p.m. until service time; memorials may be directed to the family; condolences at www.lockefuneralhome.com.

