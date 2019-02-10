Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

GREENE -- James Leonard "Fuzz" O’Brien, 69, of Greene, died Thursday, Feb. 7, at Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City; services are pending at Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St., Greene, (641) 823-4457; condolences at www.retzfh.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: James L. "Fuzz" O’Brien
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments