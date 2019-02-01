WATERLOO -- James J. "Jim" Kremer, 85, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Jan. 30, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home; services 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and the U. S. Navy Honor Guard; visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, where there will be a 5 p.m. Third- and fourth-degree Knights Of Columbus rosary and a 7:30 p.m. vigil service; visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services Friday; memorials may be directed to the church or Cedar Valley Hospice; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgraurp.com.
