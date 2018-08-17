Subscribe for 33¢ / day
HUDSON -- James Dougherty, 89, of Reinbeck, formerly of Hudson, died Wednesday, Aug. 15, at Parkview Manor in Reinbeck; private family graveside service, with burial in Hudson Cemetery; visitation 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, Waterloo, 232-3235; memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice; condolences at www.parrottandwood.com.

James Dougherty
