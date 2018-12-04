Try 1 month for 99¢
CEDAR FALLS -- James Bartholomew, 64, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Dunkerton, died Monday, Dec. 3, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo; services are pending at White Funeral Home, Jesup, (319) 827-3695; condolences at www.White-MtHope.com.

