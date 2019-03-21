WATERLOO -- James B. McElmeel, 91, of Waterloo, died at home Tuesday, March 19; services 1 p.m. Monday, March 25, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 138, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 1623 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard; visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, where there will be a 3 p.m Knights of Columbus rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil service; visitation also at the church for an hour before services on Monday; condolences left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
