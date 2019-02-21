Try 1 month for 99¢
CEDAR FALLS -- Jack Royce Bickel, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, at NewAldaya Lifescapes; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church, Larsen Chapel, 7501 University Ave., Cedar Falls, (please use entrance No. 7 on the north side of the church building), with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery; visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, 232-3235; memorials may be directed to the family; condolences at www.parrottandwood.com.

Jack Bickel
