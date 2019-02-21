CEDAR FALLS -- Jack Royce Bickel, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, at NewAldaya Lifescapes; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church, Larsen Chapel, 7501 University Ave., Cedar Falls, (please use entrance No. 7 on the north side of the church building), with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery; visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, 232-3235; memorials may be directed to the family; condolences at www.parrottandwood.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.