PARKERSBURG -- Ida Emma Folken, 95, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Grundy Care Center, Grundy Center, of natural causes; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Christian Reformed Church in Parkersburg; visitation for an hour before services Saturday at the church; Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Parkersburg, (319) 346-1534, is in charge of arrangements; memorials directed to the family; condolences left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.