PARKERSBURG -- Ida Emma Folken,  95, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, Feb.  20,  at Grundy Care Center,  Grundy Center, of natural causes; services  10:30 a.m.  Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Christian Reformed Church in Parkersburg; visitation for an hour before services Saturday  at the church; Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home,  Parkersburg,  (319) 346-1534, is in charge of arrangements; memorials  directed to the family;  condolences   left at www.redman-schwartz.com.

