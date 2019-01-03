Try 1 month for 99¢
DIKE -- Hudson Sidney Hayes, 11, of Dike, died Saturday, Dec. 29, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident near Italy, Texas; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at the Dike-New Hartford High School Auditorium; visitation will be Friday, Jan. 4, at the Stout Gospel Hall, with student visitation from 4:30 to 5 p.m. and public visitation from 5 to 8 p.m.; Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls, 266-7525. is in charge of arrangements.

Hudson S. Hayes
