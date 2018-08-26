Subscribe for 33¢ / day
CEDAR FALLS -- Hildegard “Hilde” Elisabeth Anderson, 93, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, Aug. 24, at NewAldaya Lifescapes; graveside services 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Memorial Park Cemetery; Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138; condolences at www.lockefuneralhome.com.

Hildegard "Hilde" Anderson
