You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
WATERLOO -- Helen M. Wolf, 92, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 22, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home; services 11 a.m Wednesday, May 29, at Unity Presbyterian Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery; visitation for one hour before services; memorials may be directed to the family; condolences at www.lockefuneralhome.com; Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.