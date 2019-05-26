{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

WATERLOO -- Helen M. Wolf, 92, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 22, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home; services 11 a.m Wednesday, May 29, at Unity Presbyterian Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery; visitation for one hour before services; memorials may be directed to the family; condolences at www.lockefuneralhome.com; Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Helen M. Wolf
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments