GILBERTVILLE -- Hattie H. Schmitz, 91, of Gilbertville, died Monday, Sept. 10, at Thalman Square of the Western Home Communities; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, both in Gilbertville; visitation 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, where there will be a 4 p.m. Catholic Daughters of the Americas Jesup St. Pius X No. 1714 rosary and a 6 p.m. vigil service; visitation also one hour before services at the church on Friday; memorials to the church or the Bosco System; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Service Notice: Hattie H. Schmitz
