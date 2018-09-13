GILBERTVILLE -- Hattie H. Schmitz, 91, of Gilbertville, died Monday, Sept. 10, at Thalman Square of the Western Home Communities; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, both in Gilbertville; visitation 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, where there will be a 4 p.m. Catholic Daughters of the Americas Jesup St. Pius X No. 1714 rosary and a 6 p.m. vigil service; visitation also one hour before services at the church on Friday; memorials to the church or the Bosco System; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.