FREDERICKSBURG -- Harvey Elwood Guenther, 92, of Fredericksburg, died Thursday, March 7, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 11, at St. Peter Lutheran Church-Richfield, rural Sumner, with burial at Rose Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg; visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, (563) 578-3451, and for one hour before services at the church Monday; memorials directed to Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner or Cedar Valley Hospice; condolences left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
