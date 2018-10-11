Try 1 month for 99¢
ALLISON -- Harriet M. Freesemann, 80, of Allison, died Tuesday, Oct. 9, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton in Hampton; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Trinity Reformed Church, with burial in the Allison Cemetery, both in Allison; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home, Allison, (641) 456-3232. 

Harriet Freesemann
