APLINGTON -- Harold Llewellyn Wintz, 91, of Clarion, died at home on Sunday, July 29; services 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, at United Church of Christ Congregational, 121 Third Ave. NW in Clarion, with burial at Hitesville Cemetery, rural Aplington; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6, at Ewing Funeral Home, Clarion, (515) 532-2233, and also for an hour before services at the church on Tuesday; memorials directed to Gateway Hospice, 103 Second Ave. NE, Clarion 50525; condolences at www.ewingfh.com.

