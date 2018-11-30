WATERLOO -- Harold Edward Vokoun, 75, of Kansas City, Mo., formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, Nov. 26, at Liberty Hospital of Kansas City; memorial services 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at St. Timothys United Methodist Church, with burial at a later date. Following service military rites outside the church by U.S. Army Funeral Honors Detail and Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49; visitation for an hour before services Saturday at the church; Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, 232-3235, is assisting with arrangements; memorials directed to St. Timothys United Methodist Church or the American Diabetes Association; condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
