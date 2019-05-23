{{featured_button_text}}
CHARLES CITY -- Harold V. Swartzrock, 91, of Charles City, died Tuesday, May 21, at MercyOne in Mason City; service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Calvary Baptist Church, 703 Milwaukee St., Charles City, with burial in Riverside Cemetery, Charles City; visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, and for one hour before services Saturday, both at the church; memorials to the Floyd County Museum or Cedar Valley Engine Club; Fullerton Hage Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Charles City, (641) 228-4211; condolences at www.Fullertonfh.com.

