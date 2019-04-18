{{featured_button_text}}
FERDERIKA -- Harold Biermann, 81 of Tripoli, formerly of Frederika, died on Wednesday, April 17, at the Tripoli Nursing and Rehab; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Frederika, with burial at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, rural Frederika; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, 352-1187, and also for an hour before services on Saturday at the church; condolences left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Harold Biermann
