DUMONT -- Hans LeRoy Terrill, 79, of Dumont, died at home Tuesday, Sept. 18; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at Hampton United Methodist Church in Hampton, with burial at Hillside Cemetery, Sheffield; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Sept. 20, at Sietsema-Vogel Funeral Home, Hampton, (641) 456-3232; memorials in lieu of flowers given to the North East Iowa Christian Service Camp, 19268 Forest Ave., Dumont 50625.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.