DUMONT -- Hans LeRoy Terrill, 79, of Dumont, died at home Tuesday, Sept. 18; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at Hampton United Methodist Church in Hampton, with burial at Hillside Cemetery, Sheffield; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Sept. 20, at Sietsema-Vogel Funeral Home, Hampton, (641) 456-3232; memorials in lieu of flowers given to the North East Iowa Christian Service Camp, 19268 Forest Ave., Dumont 50625.

Hans Terrill
