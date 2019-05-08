{{featured_button_text}}
JESUP -- Gwendolyn Lucille Weisert, 96, of Jesup, died Saturday, May 4, at Lexington Estates in Independence; memorial services 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, at the First Presbyterian Church in Jesup, with inurnment in Cedar Crest Cemetery; memorials may be directed to the family of Lucille Weisert, in care of White Funeral Home, 1315 Main St., Jesup 50648; condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com; White Funeral Home, Jesup, 827-3695.

