GRUNDY CENTER -- Gregory L. ‘Greg” Harms, 68, of Grundy Center, died Thursday, July 26, at his home in Grundy Center of cancer. A Gathering of Family & Friends will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at the Engelkes-Abels Funeral Home in Grundy Center. A private burial will be held by the family at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolence may be left for the family at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.