GRUNDY CENTER -- Gregory L. ‘Greg” Harms, 68, of Grundy Center, died Thursday, July 26, at his home in Grundy Center of cancer. A Gathering of Family & Friends will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at the Engelkes-Abels Funeral Home in Grundy Center. A private burial will be held by the family at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolence may be left for the family at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

