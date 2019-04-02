{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

LA PORTE CITY -- Gregory Alan "Greg" DeSalva, 65, of Hudson, formerly of La Porte City, died Friday, March 29, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center; family-directed Celebration of Life services at a later date; La Porte City Funeral Home, 342-3131, assisted family with arrangements; memorials directed to the family; condolences left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Gregory DeSalva
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments