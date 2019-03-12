Try 3 months for $3
CEDAR FALLS -- Grace "Peggy" Smith, 85, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Friday, March 1, at Tripoli Nursing and Rehab; Celebration of Life planned from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Cedar Falls Eagles Club on Lone Tree Road; call Shanan Smith, (319) 504-8791, or Ryan Anderson, (319) 271-0242.

