WATERLOO -- Glen E. Casteel Jr., 93 of Landmark Commons, Waterloo, died Friday, Aug. 10; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Central Christian Church, Waterloo; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo., 233-6138; condolences left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

