WAVERLY -- Gladen A. Harnisch, 73, of Waverly, died Sunday, Sept. 23, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo; there will be no services or visitation; Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 266-7525.

Gladen A. Harnisch
