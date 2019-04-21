CRESCO -- Gerald J. Rose, 88, of Cresco, died Wednesday, April 17, at Regional Health Services of Howard County in Cresco; services 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, Cresco, with burial with military rites in Calvary Cemetery; visitation 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home, Cresco, (563) 547-3501, and will continue at the church an hour before services Tuesday; condolences at www.Hindtfuneralhomes.com.
Breaking
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Mobile
Ad Vault
Heat
319-505-8769
Currently Open
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.