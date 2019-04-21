{{featured_button_text}}
CRESCO -- Gerald J. Rose, 88, of Cresco, died Wednesday, April 17, at Regional Health Services of Howard County in Cresco; services 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, Cresco, with burial with military rites in Calvary Cemetery; visitation 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home, Cresco, (563) 547-3501, and will continue at the church an hour before services Tuesday; condolences at www.Hindtfuneralhomes.com.

