Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NEW clip art death

GRUNDY CENTER -- George K. "Bud" Weseman, 91, of Grundy Center, died Tuesday, Aug. 7, at the Creekside Care Center in Grundy Center; graveside services 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Grundy Center.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: George K. "Bud" Weseman
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments