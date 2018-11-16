Try 1 month for 99¢
CEDAR FALLS -- Gene L. Raffensperger, 89, of Cedar Falls and formerly of West Des Moines and Davenport, died Tuesday, Nov. 13, at Western Home Communities-Deery Suites of heart failure; services 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, West Des Moines, with burial in Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel; visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Urbandale, with a time for sharing at 6 p.m.; memorials to St. Mark Lutheran Church, West Des Moines.

