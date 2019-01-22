Try 1 month for 99¢
HARPERS FERRY -- Gene Klinge, 82, of Harpers Ferry, died Wednesday, Jan. 16; celebration of life 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, in the Gene Klinge Gymnasium at West Central Community School, Maynard; the family will greet friends before services from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; memorial fund has been set up in Gene’s name to fund scholarships for Iowa basketball girls in their post-secondary education, mail memorials to Waukon State Bank at 22 W. Main St., Waukon 52172; condolences at www.martinfunerals.com.

   

