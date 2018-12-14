Try 1 month for 99¢
MASON CITY -- Gene Hestness, 80, of Mason City, died Wednesday, Dec. 12, at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, Mason City; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 17, at Epiphany Parish – Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave., Mason City, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, where military honors will be provided; visitation 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 Third St N.E., Mason City, (641)423-2372, with a 4 p.m. scriptural wake service; memorials may be left in Gene’s name to Hospice of North Iowa, Newman Catholic Schools, or Epiphany Parish – Holy Family Catholic Church; ColonialChapels.com.

Gene Hestness
