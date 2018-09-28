Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO -- Gaylord E. Brown, 86, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Sep. 26, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, at St. Edward's Catholic Church with entombment in Mount Olivet Mausoleum, with full military rites conducted by American Legion Post 138, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 1623 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, where there will be a 7 p.m. vigil service; visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Tuesday; memorials may be directed to Birthright or the church; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Gaylord E. Brown
