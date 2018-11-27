Try 3 months for $3
NEW clip art death

DENVER -- Gary Lee Konarske, 71, formerly of Denver, died Monday, Nov. 19, in San Antonio; services 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, with burial at Fairview Cemetery, both in Denver; visitation from 9 a.m. until services Wednesday at the church; Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver, (319) 984-5379, is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Gary L. Konarske
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments