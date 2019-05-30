You have free articles remaining.
WATERLOO -- Gary Leonard Duncan, 64, of Waterloo, died at home Monday, May 27; services 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery; visitation from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the funeral home, with a 7 p.m. public Masonic service; memorials directed to the family; condolences left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
