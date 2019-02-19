Try 1 month for 99¢
CEDAR FALLS -- Gary L. Dorhout, 70, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Feb. 13, at St. Mary's Hospital, Rochester, Minn.; memorial services 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Orchard Hill Church, with burial preceding services in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls, with military rites conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Orchard Hill Church sanctuary; memorials to the church or Boy Scouts Troop 55; condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com; Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138.

Gary L. Dorhout
