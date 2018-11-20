Try 1 month for $3
HARPERS FERRY -- Gary E. Soper, 76, of Harpers Ferry, died Monday, Nov. 19, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wis.; services 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Waukon, with burial with military honors in Oakland Cemetery, Waukon; visitation 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Martin Funeral Home, Waukon, (563) 568-3162.

