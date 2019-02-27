Try 1 month for 99¢
WELLSBURG -- Gary A. Johannsen, 69, of Wellsburg, died at home Friday, Feb. 22; memorial services 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Union Congregational United Church of Christ, Reinbeck, with private inurnment at a later date; visitation for an hour before services Saturday at the church; at the church; French-Hand Chapel, Reinbeck, (319) 345-2622, is assisting with arrangements; memorials directed to the family; condolencesat www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Gary A. Johannsen
