PARKERSBURG -- Gary Alan Frank, 60, of rural Parkersburg, died at home Friday, Aug. 24; services are 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 3, at the First Congregational Church in Parkersburg, with burial at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, in Silver City Cemetery in Silver City, Iowa; visitation 10 to 11 a.m. before the funeral service at the church; memorials may be directed to the family; Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Parkersburg, 346-1534; condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com.

the life of: Service Notice: Gary A. Frank
