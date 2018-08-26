Subscribe for 33¢ / day
HAMPTON -- Gail Thompson, 86, of Hampton, formerly of Waverly, died Aug. 15 at Heritage Care Center in Iowa Falls; memorial services 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Church of the Open Bible in Iowa Falls; Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton, (641) 456-3232, www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com.

