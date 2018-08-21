Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO -- Frederick A. Johnson, 82, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Aug. 18, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; visitation 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 22, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, with burial in Garden of Memories to follow where full military rites will be performed by Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and the Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard; memorials to the family; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Frederick A. Johnson
