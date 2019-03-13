Try 3 months for $3
WATERLOO -- Frank Merrill, 77, of Waterloo, died Monday, March 11, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; services will be held at a later date; memorials may be directed to the family; Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver, 984-5379; condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.

