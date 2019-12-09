SUMNER — Fannie D. Johnson, 96, of Sumner, died Saturday, Dec. 7, at Hillcrest Home in Sumner; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the United Methodist Church, with interment in Union Mound Cemetery, both in Sumner; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, and for one hour preceding services at the church on Saturday; memorials in Fannie’s name to the United Methodist Church in Sumner; condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Service Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.