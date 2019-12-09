{{featured_button_text}}

SUMNER — Fannie D. Johnson, 96, of Sumner, died Saturday, Dec. 7, at Hillcrest Home in Sumner; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the United Methodist Church, with interment in Union Mound Cemetery, both in Sumner; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, and for one hour preceding services at the church on Saturday; memorials in Fannie’s name to the United Methodist Church in Sumner; condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments