WATERLOO -- Faith Arlene Shaw Ericson, 71, of Lansing, formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Aug. 22, at Northgate Care Center in Waukon; services 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, at Center Baptist Church, rural Lansing, with burial in the church cemetery; visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Martin Funeral Home, Waukon, (563) 568-3162; condolences left at www.martinfunerals.com.

Faith Ericson
