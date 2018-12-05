Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

CEDAR FALLS -- Evelyn R. Holtz, 92, of Cedar Falls and formerly of Muskegon, Mich., died Monday, Dec. 3, at Western Home Communities-Nation Cottage; memorial services will be held in the future, with burial in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple, Texas; Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 266-7525; condolences at DahlFuneralHome@cfu.net.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Evelyn R. Holtz
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments