TRIPOLI -- Evelyn Moeller, 93, of Tripoli, died Monday, Jan. 28, at the Tripoli Nursing Home; services 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 4, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Crane Creek, with burial in the church cemetery; visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver, (319) 984-5379, and for an hour before services at the church on Monday; memorials directed to St. John's Lutheran Church, Crane Creek, Tripoli Nursing Home, or St. Croix Hospice; condolences left at www.kaisercorson.com.
