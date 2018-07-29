Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO -- Evelyn Maurine Poulin, 93, of Waterloo, died Thursday, July 26, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. Arrangements by Locke Funeral Home Inc., 233-6138; lockefuneralhome.com.

